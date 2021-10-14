YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai drugs case: Lookout notice for man who took viral selfie with Aryan Khan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Oct 14: Pune Police have issued a lookout circular against K P Gosavi, one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered here, a top official said on Wednesday.

    Mumbai drugs case: Lookout notice for man who took viral selfie with Aryan Khan

    A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country.

    "We have issued a lookout circular notice against K P Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station," Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

    Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.

    According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

    Chinmay Deshmukh, who was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by Gosavi, had registered the complaint against him. The complaint said that Deshmukh had contacted Gosavi, who had put up an advertisement on social media about some vacancy in hotel industry in Malaysia.

    "While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in installments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back," an official from Faraskhana police station said.

    The complaint against Gosavi was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

    More NARCOTICS News  

    Read more about:

    narcotics drugs

    Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X