Mumbai drug bust case: Aryan Khan to be released from jail today; authorities collect bail orders

Mumbai, Oct 30: Aryan Khan, who was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the high-profile drug case on Thursday, will be released from jail on Saturday.

He was forced to spend Friday night in jail as the release papers did not reach the authorities within the stipulated time.

As per news agency ANI, the jail officials have opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders. A physical copy of Aryan Khan's bail release order was also kept inside on Friday. He will be released later in the day.

"We won't give special treatment for anyone. The law is the same for all. The deadline for receiving the bail papers was 5.30 pm. That has passed. He won't be released today," the official had told PTI after the bail papers fail to reach them at the stipulated time.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The court ordered to furnish Rs 1 lakh personal bond with one or two sureties of the same amount while laying 14 conditions for the bail.

As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court, and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons.

