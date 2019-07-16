Mumbai building collapse LIVE: Death toll rises to 14; Fadnavis announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh
India
oi-Madhuri Adnal
By Simran Kashyap
|
New Delhi, July 16: At least 14 people, including 2 women, died on Tuesday after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. Around nine people are said to be injured. Three NDRF teams were been rushed to help the local police in rescue operations.
The four-storey residential building, in a maze of byzantine lanes and houses clustered closely together, came down shortly before noon
Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put the death toll at four and the number of injured at nine. Maharashtra Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil earlier said 12 to 13 people were killed, citing preliminary information.
As night fell on the city, hundreds of people continued the job of rescuing people from under the rubble of the Kesarbai building, which housed an eatery on the ground floor and was located in a bustling lane off Tandel Street.
Stay tuned for Mumbai building collapse Highlights:
Jul 17, 2019 10:31 AM
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, and all medical expenses of the injured to be borne by the state government.
