Mumbai building collapse LIVE: Death toll rises to 14; Fadnavis announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 16: At least 14 people, including 2 women, died on Tuesday after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri. Around nine people are said to be injured. Three NDRF teams were been rushed to help the local police in rescue operations.

The four-storey residential building, in a maze of byzantine lanes and houses clustered closely together, came down shortly before noon

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put the death toll at four and the number of injured at nine. Maharashtra Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil earlier said 12 to 13 people were killed, citing preliminary information.

As night fell on the city, hundreds of people continued the job of rescuing people from under the rubble of the Kesarbai building, which housed an eatery on the ground floor and was located in a bustling lane off Tandel Street.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announces compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, and all medical expenses of the injured to be borne by the state government. Bodies of two minors recovered from under debris at Kesarbhai building collapse site in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/NJXzvyo6jI — ANI (@ANI) 17 July 2019 Bodies of two minors recovered from under debris at Kesarbhai building collapse site in Mumbai. #Mumbai: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out search operation with the help of sniffer dogs, at Kesarbhai building collapse site. pic.twitter.com/FtFSiwo0eQ — ANI (@ANI) 17 July 2019 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carries out search operation with the help of sniffer dogs, at Kesarbhai building collapse site. Search and rescue operation is still underway. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said,''Death toll rises to 14 in the Kesarbhai building collapse incident.''