Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim vandalises crosses in Church and liberals blame Hindus, BJP for it

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 09: After a Muslim man in Mumbai was arrested for vandalising, some persons for some strange reason have blamed Hindus and the BJP government in Maharashtra for the same.

The Mumbai police on January 8 arrested 22-year old Dawood Ibrahim Mohammad Yakub Ansari for vandalising cross at the Mahim's St. Micheal's Church cemetery. The incident took place early on January 7.

The police used CCTV footage to track Ansari who is accused of vandalising 18 tombstones and other structures at the 400-year old Church. Reportedly after vandalising the crosses, Ansari sat down and prayed. The police are now ascertaining the motives behind his actions.

Finally @mumbaipolice has arrested Dawood Ibrahim Ansari, the accused in the #MahimChurch cemetery vandalism. They are investigating the matter further to ascertain why this act was committed by the accused. pic.twitter.com/AdKCVcyU0t — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) January 8, 2023

For some strange reason, the liberal section on the social media took to Twitter to blame Hindutva and the BJP government. A Twitter user, Mr. Gandhi said, 'the BJP has begun their games in Maharashtra. Crosses, graves vandalised at St. Michael's Church in Mumbai's Mahim.

NIA chargesheets Dawood Ibrahim, Chota Shakeel, others in fresh case against D-company

Hindutva Watch an anti Hindu, propaganda handle said that an unknown miscreant vandalised 18 crosses put atop the graves at a cemetery attached to the St. Michael's Church. Ironically the handle did not name the accused despite the police putting out Ansari's name.

"This is state-sanctioned terrorism. If this country is to be saved from becoming a failed state, all citizens, including right-minded Hindus, must join hands and uproot this regime of cowards from power once and for all," said Twitter user Chumba Zumba.

Netta D'Souza, a Congress man blamed the BJP and RSS for increasing hate in the country. While sharing a photograph of the accused, she conveniently did not name him.

Mussoorie Church Pastor, wife booked for 'forced' conversions in Uttarakhand village

What happened at Sr Michael's Church:

According to Father Lance Pinto, parish priest at the St Micheal's Church, the incident took place at around 5 am. The watchmen noticed the vandalism later. "There was Mass in the morning, so I came to know of the incident around 8.30 AM. Soon the police were informed," he said.

The Church was established 400-years back with a cemetery behind it. Father Pinto said after the vandalism, Ansari was seen kneeling in the Church and praying.

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 12:00 [IST]