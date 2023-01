Two arrested for making objectionable remarks against Mulayam Singh on social media

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna to be awarded Padma Vibhushan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: Late SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, legendary Tabla player Zakir Hussain, and former Union minister SM Krishna will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian honour, the government announced on the eve of the Republic Day.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 21:58 [IST]