Mulayam Singh Yadav marries Pakistani girl, illegally brought her to Bengaluru

A native of Uttar Pradesh, he met the Pakistani girl on a gaming app online.

New Delhi, Jan 23: Bengaluru cops have arrested a man named Mulayam Singh Yadav for allegedly bringing a Pakistani girl to India and residing in Bengaluru.

His wife identified as Iqra Jeevani, a 19-year-old from Pakistan, was staying illegally in India and she is married to the 26-year-old Yadav, a native from Uttar Pradesh. The couple had tied the knot in Nepal.

The Bellandur Police arrested them on Friday. According to reports, he had met her through a gaming app online. She hails from Hyderabad city in Pakistan's Sindh province.

"The man used to work as a security guard at a private firm and used to play Ludo online. Last year, he came in contact with a minor girl. Recently, he asked his Pakistani girlfriend to come to Bengaluru so they could get married. They made a plan to bring her over to India through Nepal in September 2022," a report quoted Deputy commissioner of police, Whitefield, S Girish as saying.

He had called her to Nepal and crossed Nepal-India border to reach Birganj in Bihar and reached Patna, another report said.

They were residing at the labourer quarters at Bellandur police station limits. "They settled in Labour quarters in Bellandur police station limits. Now, she has been handed over to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO). A case has been filed against the man and he was also subsequently arrested," the DCP stated.

"She has been handed over to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) and a case is filed against the man. He has been arrested," the DCP added.

