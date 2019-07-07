  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP DGP VK Singh blames 'Independent girls' for rising 'fake kidnapping' cases

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) VK Singh made a bizarre and sexist comment stating that the increasing number of kidnapping cases in the state are because of the girls becoming more independent.

    He was being questioned on the rising incidents of kidnapping and rape cases in Madhya Pradesh.

    MP DGP VK Singh blames Independent girls for rising fake kidnapping cases
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    In a video posted by ANI, Singh said,"A new trend has been seen in the form of IPC 363. Girls are becoming more independent as they are going to schools and colleges, so in today's society, this is a reality. In these cases, the girls leave home but the report is of kidnapping."

    He said there's a new trend which can be seen in the form of IPC 363. It is a fact that girls have become more independent nowadays. Most of these kidnapping cases have been reported when girls leave their houses.

    Trader kidnapped from MP found in Bihar

    According to the data with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2016 Madhya Pradesh had registered a total of 6,016 cases of kidnappings.

    Singh's comment comes less than a month after the state was rocked by two incidents were minor girls were kidnapped and raped.

    More KIDNAPPING News

    Read more about:

    kidnapping madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue