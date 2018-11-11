  • search

MP: Congress to not allow RSS 'shakhas' in govt buildings if it comes to power

    Bhopal, Nov 11: The Congress in its manifesto which was released on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh has said if the party comes to power then RSS 'shakhas' would not be allowed in Government buildings and premises.

    Titled as 'Vachan Patra', the manifesto clearly states that if the Congress party comes to power then the 'shakhas' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would not be allowed in Government buildings and premises, also earlier order to allow Government employees to attend RSS 'shakhas' will be revoked.

    The 112-page manifesto also asserted that the order, issued earlier, to allow government employees to attend the 'shakhas' of the RSS will be revoked.

    The tiff between the Congress and the RSS has been continuing for several decades now.

    RSS 'shakhas' refer to the regular gatherings of the RSS workers for meetings, activities, and exercises.

    The manifesto was released at a press meet in the presence of state Congress president Kamal Nath, state campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

    The Madhya Pradesh polls is scheduled to take place on November 28. The counting of the votes will take place on December 11.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 11:11 [IST]
