Bhopal, Nov 10: The Congress on Saturday released a manifesto for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The 2018 manifesto - "Bachan Patra" was launched by state Congress chief Kamalnath along with Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and other senior party members.

The manifesto addresses the issues of farmer loans, employment, women security, Vyapam and e-trading scams and several others.

Addressing the reporters Kamalnath said that once the Congress is voted to power in the state, it will take effective measures to eradicate corruption from villages to Bhopal and fight mafia raj. Nath said that a separate committee will be set up comprising journalists and noted lawyers that will tell people how they have been looted by the BJP in the last 15 years.

Nath said that a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh and 450 sq ft plot will be provided to those who are homeless.

He added that the government will waive off farm loans to provide relief to the farmers. Besides, their electricity bill will also be reduced to half.

"We will reduce the electricity bill of farmers by 50%, reduce diesel & petrol prices and open 'Gaushalas' in every Gram Panchayat among other things mentioned in our election manifesto," he further said.

Key announcements

Farmers' electricity bills will be halved.

Concession on fuel prices.

Homeless will be given grants up to Rs. 2.5 lakhs

More emphasis on Made in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for polls in a single phase on November 28. Results will be announced on December 11.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its election manifesto 'Sanklap Patar' on Saturday. It will be launched by party president Amit Shah. The manifesto will focus on farmers and youth, state Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal said.