After MP, kith and kin of senior BJP leaders of Rajasthan too demand Assembly tickets

New Delhi, Nov 10: Demand for tickets to kith and kin of senior leaders has been met in Madhya Pradesh when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given ticket to daughter-in-law of former chief minister Babu Lal Gaur and son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party is feeling similar pressure in Rajasthan where demand of ticket for son and grandsons is increasing but magnitude is little less. However, the party has been opposed to it in principal.

Also Read | Congress may storm to power in Rajasthan; BJP likely to retain MP, Chhattisgarh: Survey

There are several leaders in Rajasthan who are making such demands. Actually there is no clear guideline and criteria for tickets in Rajasthan and for the party winability seems to be the only consideration. Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini already made it clear that there was no such criteria made by the party that other members of the family won't be considered for ticket or given ticket. He said that people having the maximum chances of winning seat would be given tickets even if the person is son of any senior leader of the party.

Leaders demanding tickets to their family members included Bikaner (East) MLA Gopal Joshi who is looking for ticket for his grandson Vijay Mohan Joshi; Dungargarh MLA Kishna Ram Nai also wants ticket for his grandson Nitin Nai and so is the case with Gurjant Singh MLA Sadulshahar who wants ticket for his grandson Gurveer Singh. An independent MLA supported by the BJP, Manakchand Surana from Lunkaransar is looking for ticket for his grandson Sidhdharth Sarana. Pilani MLA Sunder Lal Kaka wants ticket for his son Kailash Meghwal. Minister in the Vasundhara Raje government Nandlal Meena wants ticket for his son Hemant Meena while another minister Amra Ram Choudhary wants son Arun Choudhary to contest Assembly election. Another minister Jaswant Yadav is looking for ticket for his son Mohit Yadav. Gudamalani MLA Laduram Bishnoi is looking for ticket for his son and grandson both.

BJP core committee member Rajendra Rathor said that if anyone was active in the party for, s/he will be considers as party worker even if they are relatives of senior politicians of the party. So the party has made it more or less clear that they don't have any objection giving ticket to relatives of senior leaders.

Also Read | BJP and Congress accuse Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje being outsiders respectively

Sources said that but there is another reason for senior leaders of the party proposing names of their sons and grandsons because due to heavy anti-incumbency many senior leader might loose election but with young and dynamic faces in the fray might improve the chances of the BJP and seat remaining in the family only. Some of them have the threat of getting ticket declined also. But the list for the demand of ticket by relatives of senior leaders of the party is not big as they are well aware about the anti-incumbency factor in the state.