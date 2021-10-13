YouTube
    MP: 68-year-old coronavirus positive woman stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight

    Indore, Oct 13: A 68-year-old woman was stopped from boarding a Dubai-bound Air India flight at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, after she tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.

    The woman, a resident of Bhopal, was later admitted to a COVID-19 care centre in Indore, he said.

    As per the COVID-19 protocol, rapid RT-PCR tests were carried out on 108 passengers on Wednesday before boarding the flight and out of them, the elderly woman tested positive for the disease, said Dr Amit Malakar, the nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention.

    The woman had come to Indore from Bhopal to board the flight for Dubai, he said.

    While the woman had no symptoms of coronavirus, she was admitted to a COVID-19 care centre, the official added.

    Earlier, on September 15, a 26-year-old man was stopped from boarding the same flight after he tested positive for coronavirus in the rapid test.

    Indore, MP''s industrial hub, has been the most affected COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

    On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infections to 7,92,647. There was no COVID-19 death reported on Tuesday and the fatality toll stood at 10,523, a health department official earlier said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 15:53 [IST]
    X