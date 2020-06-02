Most anticipated COVID-19 drug, remdesivir cleared for use in severe cases

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: The use of anti-viral medication, remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases has been cleared by India's top drug regulatory body.

One of the most closely watched drugs in the global clinical trials, remdesivir was approved by the Drug Controller General of India for administration as part of a maximum five day regimen, reports say.

The drug is manufactured by the American biopharma giant, Gilead Sciences. It would be imported by the Mumbai based Klineria Global Services from the manufacturing sites of Gilead.

Reports also say that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has decided against extending the use of the drug to 10 days, based on existing evidence presented to it at the time of approval.

The approval now paves the way for generic voluntary licence holders in the country to manufacture the drug. An Indian Express report said that the restriction of the drug to five days will save patients a lot of money.