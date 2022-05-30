Moosewala murder: Searches on in Delhi’s Tihar

Never called Sidhu Moosewala gangster or affiliated with gangsters says Punjab DGP

New Delhi, May 30: Searches are on in Delhi's Tihar jail following the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala. The searches were conducted in the cells of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi after reports emerged that he was behind the killing.

Hindustan Times quoiting an official said that the searches were conducted in Bishnoi's high risk cells inside jail 8.

Bishnoi is one the top gangsters of North India. He faces charges of murder, robbery and extortion in Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. He is also closely associated with Sampat Nehra who was arrested in 2018 for plotting to kill Salman Khan.

Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

"This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry," Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said, adding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

He said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site, news agency PTI reported.

Moosewala, 28, had fought the recent assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

According to police sources, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.

Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident.

A three-member Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the murder, the DGP said.

In a media statement, the state police chief said Moosewala's security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month.

Two of the four Punjab police commandos deployed with Moosewala were withdrawn, he said.

Moosewala did not take the two remaining commandos with him when the incident happened, the DGP said, adding the singer was not riding his bullet-proof vehicle.

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 16:42 [IST]