Monsoon Updates LIVE: Heavy rains expected in Delhi
India
New Delhi, Aug 02: Delhi is likely to witness heavy rains on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The city registered 13 mm rain in the last 24 hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent.
The city's maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.
Catch here for all the LIVE updates:
Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur flooded
Madhya Pradesh: Sheopur district's Vijaypur area flooded due to overflowing Parvati river and heavy rain.