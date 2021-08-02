YouTube
    Monsoon Updates LIVE: Heavy rains expected in Delhi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 02: Delhi is likely to witness heavy rains on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The city registered 13 mm rain in the last 24 hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, it said. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent.

    The city's maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

    Monsoon Updates LIVE: Heavy rains expected in Delhi

    Catch here for all the LIVE updates:

    12:34 PM, 2 Aug
    Army rescues 20 people in Hooghly district
    Army conducted rescued 20 people in Hooghly district's Arangbagh area after water from overflowing Tarkeshwar river entered houses in the area
    12:18 PM, 2 Aug
    Rainfall to be normal in August
    Rainfall to be normal in August, says IMD in its forecast.
    12:06 PM, 2 Aug
    Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur flooded
    Madhya Pradesh: Sheopur district's Vijaypur area flooded due to overflowing Parvati river and heavy rain.
    11:27 AM, 2 Aug
    Parts of Punjab, Haryana witness rainfall
    Some parts of Haryana and Punjab witnessed rainfall on Sunday, the MeT Department said. Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak in Haryana, and Patiala in Punjab received 22 mm, 32 mm, 0.4 mm and 7 mm rain, respectively.
    11:20 AM, 2 Aug
    Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 9 am was 74.
    11:20 AM, 2 Aug
    The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a 'red alert' for 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rains over the next 24 hours.

