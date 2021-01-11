Monitor poultry farms, zoos to control bird flu, says PM Modi as virus spreads to 10 states

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 11: With the outbreak of bird flu in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure that local administration keeps a constant vigil near places like water bodies, zoos and poultry farms.

Modi said that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem in which district magistrates will have a key role. "I request that chief ministers of all affected states, through the medium of chief secretaries, should guide the district magistrates.

The states where bird flu has not been found, there also the governments should be vigilant," he said at a virtual meeting with chief ministers held to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country.

"All states and local administrations should keep a constant vigil near water bodies, zoos, poultry markets, poultry farms, etc so that information about illness among birds is received on priority," he said.

The situation can be better assessed by timely sending samples to laboratories for testing of bird flu, he said, adding with this even local administration will be able to act fast. He expressed hope that through proper coordination between Forest, Health and Animal Husbandry Departments, "we will be able to overcome this challenge soon".

Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra are among those states where bird flu outbreak has been confirmed.