Mohd Zaki- A Young Inspirational Entrepreneur With A Vision & Mission To Make A Relevant Difference

By Anuj Cariappa

Mohd Zaki, the name has all in it, regarded amongst one of the youngest entrepreneurs in Delhi, NCR. This guy has no limits, and you got to be kidding if you say he has his destiny set at 'just one place'. It is highly impeccable and could be a total understatement to say that he is just an inspiration, rather he is more to it.

Zaki, moves with one motive in his life which is to 'discover the most undiscovered areas', and that's the most beautiful motto every person shall have. He has got that passion and the zeal to achieve everything that comes into his mind. It is super remarkable to say that as young as his age, he is able to inspire various individuals, by teaching them lessons about life which would speak onto facts. He is a complete down to earth person, who lives selflessly.

Since digital marketing is the most popular trend ongoing, it is great to appreciate that Zaki has got his hands on the same too. He is the owner of Firenetinfotech, Brandingglory, theghaziabadtimes ,asiantimesnow and zanamfoundation which is a digital marketing agency and has been serving the industry for over 2 years now. Zaki's active interest in digital marketing and digital media has helped him grow better in this field, as now, he is successfully handling 95+ international clients, reaching out to him overseas. By Zaki's great enthusiasm and an exquisite passion, Firenetinfotech has received endless appreciation and is now a popular digital marketing agency in this digital realm.

Pursuing B.Tech, Zaki has quoted that he loves to share his young blood experiences which would enable individuals of his age to do better and would strive on their grounds to become as successful as him. He says to study is easy, to become an employee is simple but to live that life of an entrepreneur is hard yet fruitful, if you do it right. This is why, apart from Firenetinfotech, he decided to launch a daily beat that can cover all the news and opportunities from the IT world, to help make people aware about the ongoing trends and ups & downs, all around.

It is essential to note that, Zaki comes from a simple background as plain sailing as any of yours, but all it takes is a strong vision and mind to make things happen exactly as you plan them to be. Not every highly successful entrepreneur set out to conquer the business world, but unexpectedly, this youngster did.

Youngsters are often called 'young-stars', which was hence proven by Mohd. Zaki, who not only began with his businesses in order to become something in life, but also to help someone 'make their life' too. With his strong mission to redesign and revamp something worthy out of it, he wishes to sail his existence within the digital realm for a long time, for which moving forward has got no boundaries and he is sailing on the same. To have an example of a young-star with an impeccable mind-set to create a difference, Mohd. Zaki is one of the greatest examples, carried out for the same. Apart from his ongoing businesses and work, he is proudly willing to step into the venture for bigger things in his near future, wishing him all the luck and expecting more young-stars like him who would come forward and make India, a better nation for today and tomorrow.

"Having a vision is remarkable but having that vision with an inability to execute, is probably a hallucination". Says- Mohd Zaki

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 18:56 [IST]