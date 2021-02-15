YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Minor quake strikes Bihar, no damage reported

    By
    |

    Patna, Feb 15: A low-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Bihar on Monday night, though no damage was reported. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and were felt around 9.23 pm.

    Minor quake strikes Bihar, no damage reported

    The epicentre was close to the state capital, at a depth of five km, it said. The tremors were mild enough to go unnoticed by a large section of the population here. However, as the news spread, social media users swung into action, coming out with 'stay safe' messages.

    7.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan’s Fukushima; no tsunami alert

    "Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions and move to safe open spaces if needed," leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake bihar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X