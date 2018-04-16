Mevani has background of giving 'provoking' speeches: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Rathore on Monday said Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was prevented from attending a public meeting in Nagaur district as he has a background of giving "provoking" speeches.

Mevani, an Independent legislator from Gujarat's Vadgam constituency, was yesterday stopped by the police at the airport here from attending the meeting at Merta town.

The minister said, "Mevani has tried to disturb social harmony by giving provoking speeches in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Therefore, looking at his background, he was stopped from attending the Nagaur meeting."

The organisers of the meeting are associated with the Congress, the Rural Development and Panchayti Raj Minister said at a press conference here.

"Opposition parties will not be allowed to disturb social harmony of the peace loving state," Rathore said.

PTI

