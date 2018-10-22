Mehul Choksi deposited money in Arun Jaitley's daughter's bank account, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 22: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raipur said that Mehul Choksi deposited money in Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's daughter's bank account."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi demanded Arun Jaitley's resignation alleging that his daughter was "on the payroll" of Mehul Choksi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB fraud case.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that Jaitley "sat on the file and allowed him (Choksi) to flee". The Congress chief claimed that the media had "blacked out" the story but the people of the country would not.

He gave an ICICI bank account number from which money was allegedly transferred to Jaitley's daughter .

"Arun Jaitlie's daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file and allowed him to flee (sic).

"She received money....

"It's sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won't," he tweeted, using the hashtag 'ArunJaitlieMustResign'.

The Congress has alleged that Jaitley's daughter and son-in-law, both lawyers, allegedly received a retainership of Rs 24 lakh from Choksi.

However, Jaitley's son-in-law had earlier issued a statement stating that his law firm had returned the retainership the moment they came to know that the company was involved in a scam.

(with PTI inputs)