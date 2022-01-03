Satyapal Malik has not got over Kashmir as yet

'Even when an animal dies…': Satya Pal Malik's dig at Centre over farm laws

Meghalaya Governor issues clarification on sensational claims against PM Modi, Amit shah over farmers' issue

New Delhi, Jan 03: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, who has been vocal about the BJP over the farmers' issues, on Monday issued a clarification after his contriversial remarks on his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A controversy erupted after Congress shared a video, in which Malik was heard saying "When I went to meet the Prime Minister on the issue of farmers, the latter was "arrogant" and had a fight with him within five minutes."

Malik claimed in the video that Modi was not ready to accept that the farmers who were protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre last year died due to him and instead, asked him to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Malik is also heard saying in the video clip that when he met Shah, the latter told him that "people have clouded his (Modi's) vision" and he should keep meeting the prime minister.

Meghalaya’s Governor Sri. Satya Pal Malik is on record saying PM was 'arrogant' on the issue of Farmers & HM Amit Shah called the PM as ‘mad’



Constitutional authorities speaking about each other with such contempt!@narendramodi ji is this true?pic.twitter.com/M0EtHn2eQp — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 3, 2022

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, mlik clarified that "Amit Shah respects Modi ji a lot. He told me that people misguide the Prime Minister. 'One day PM will understand this (the farmers' contention with the three laws).', I was told."

"I want to clarify that Shah did not say anything about the Prime Minister with ill intent. He only told me that my concerns will be understood," he added.

"Meghalaya's Governor Sri. Satya Pal Malik is on record saying PM was 'arrogant' on the issue of Farmers and Home Minister Amit Shah called the PM as 'mad'. Constitutional authorities speaking about each other with such contempt!" Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on Twitter.

"Narendra Modi ji is this true?" the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha asked.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 17:12 [IST]