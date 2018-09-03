Meet India’s first Ayushman Bharat baby- Karishma

New Delhi, Sep 3: At the Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana's Karnal district, a baby girl was born, just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the National Health Protection Mission or the Ayushman Bharat.

Karishma or the Ayushman Bharat baby, born on August 17 has already attained a celebrity like status after her father Amit Kumar became the first beneficiary of the PMJAY scheme. The hospital reimbursed Rs 9,000 for Karishma's birth.

The scheme would officially be launched on September 25, but Haryana started the PMJAY pilots in 26 hospitals in the state on the same day that the PM made the announcement.

Also Read | What is Ayushman Bharat or Modicare

Karishma's mother Mousumi was admitted to the hospital on the same day that the announcement was made. The baby was born two days later. The baby is said to be healthy and is receiving vaccinations free of cost.

Ayushman Bharat deputy CEO, Dr Dinesh Arora in a tweet said, "First claim raised under #AyushmanBharat. A baby girl is born through caesarean section at Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana. Claim of RS 9000 paid to the hospital by Ayushman Bharat- Haryana. @AyushmanNHA welcomes the young angel!"

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: PM Modi launches 'Ayushman Bharat', credits Ambedkar for India's growth

Ayushman Bharat or Modicare is a national healthcare policy announced by the government of India in the Union Budget this year. The programme promises to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.