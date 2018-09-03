  • search

Meet India’s first Ayushman Bharat baby- Karishma

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 3: At the Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana's Karnal district, a baby girl was born, just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the National Health Protection Mission or the Ayushman Bharat.

    Karishma or the Ayushman Bharat baby, born on August 17 has already attained a celebrity like status after her father Amit Kumar became the first beneficiary of the PMJAY scheme. The hospital reimbursed Rs 9,000 for Karishma's birth.

    Meet India’s first Ayushman Bharat baby- Karishma
    Image Courtesy: @DDNewsLive

    The scheme would officially be launched on September 25, but Haryana started the PMJAY pilots in 26 hospitals in the state on the same day that the PM made the announcement.

    Also Read | What is Ayushman Bharat or Modicare

    Karishma's mother Mousumi was admitted to the hospital on the same day that the announcement was made. The baby was born two days later. The baby is said to be healthy and is receiving vaccinations free of cost.

    Ayushman Bharat deputy CEO, Dr Dinesh Arora in a tweet said, "First claim raised under #AyushmanBharat. A baby girl is born through caesarean section at Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana. Claim of RS 9000 paid to the hospital by Ayushman Bharat- Haryana. @AyushmanNHA welcomes the young angel!"

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh: PM Modi launches 'Ayushman Bharat', credits Ambedkar for India's growth

    Ayushman Bharat or Modicare is a national healthcare policy announced by the government of India in the Union Budget this year. The programme promises to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

    Read more about:

    ayushman bharat modicare prime minister narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue