PM Modi in Chhattisgarh, will launch India's first wellness centre under ‘Ayushman Bharat’

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the aspirational district programme as well as India's first wellness centre under Ayushman Bharat at Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

Modi is the first prime minister to visit tribal district Bijapur, one of the most backward regions of the country but has started doing well on various development parameters.

Under a Ayushman Bharat, government aims to set up 1.5 lakh wellness centre by 2022 that will leverage on comprehensive primary health care for preventive, promotive and curative care.

It may be mentioned that the Ayushman Bharat has twin missions.

First, creating a network of health and wellness centres to deliver comprehensive primary healthcare close to the community, and second, providing insurance cover to 40 per cent of India's population, that is most deprived, for secondary and tertiary care, including for instance, hospitalisation costs.

Bijapur along with Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) and Mewat (Rajasthan) were among the 115 aspirational districts, which have shown noteworthy achievement in the last three months on three parameters - incremental performance, best action plan and best practices.

"The prime minister would be interacting with people, local 'Champions of Change' including officials of the district administration, who despite all odds and being at the epicentre of Left Wing Extremism have performed very well, especially post the launch of Aspirational District programme on January 5, 2018," the Niti Aayog CEO said.

Modi in January this year had said that he will personally visit the aspirational district, which will show the most noteworthy performance on identified parameters.

The Centre has embarked upon a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of districts that are lagging on specific development parameters.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

