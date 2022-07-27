Media playing role of kangaroo court; we are against media trial: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, July 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said that the media was playing the role of a 'Kangaroo court'. Her comments came in the backdrop of minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest.

"Media playing the role of kangaroo (court); we are against media trial. I don't have problems with the functioning of any agency, but it should not be used to malign political parties," she said.

The West Bengal CM also slammed the BJP and said the saffron party will not come to power in 2024. "Rest assured, BJP won't come to power in 2024," she said.

Chatterjee, the West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister, was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC), which allegedly happened when he was the state's education minister.

Mukherjee, claimed to be his close aide, was also arrested by the agency after the huge amount of cash was found at her south Kolkata apartment.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 15:00 [IST]