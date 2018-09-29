Mayawati to address rally organised by Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress in Chhattisgarh on Oct 13: report

Raipur, Sept 29: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who has made an alliance with former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's party Janata Congress for this year's Assembly elections, will attend a rally in Bilaspur on October 13.

According to a Times of India report, Mayawati will be the chief guest at the event. Her party will contest in 35 out of 90 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections while Jogi's party will contest in the remaining 55 seats.

Mayawati is likely to address five to six poll rallies in the central Indian state during the campaign.

The former UP chief minister will be in the state for two days to address the rallies, ToI cited sources as saying. It was learnt that Mayawati will reach Bilaspur after landing here and will meet BSP candidates.

The BSP has been an important player in Chhattisgarh politics, thanks to 19 per cent Dalits and 22 per cent tribals, but saw its position sliding in the recent years. There were expectations over the party forming an alliance with the Congress but it did not happen eventually and Mayawati went forward to join hands with Jogi, a former Congressman who was expelled from the party a few years ago.