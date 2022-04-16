Mask mandate may return in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The mask mandate may soon return to the national capital amidst an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. The Delhi administration is considering to re-introduce face masks and make them mandatory for entry into indoor public spaces.

The administration is also likely to slap fines on those violating the mask mandate. The administration has realised that removing the Rs 500 fine for those not wearing masks has led to people lowering their guard.

The administration is set to have a key meeting on Wednesday to discuss the evolving situation amidst the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on April 20 will take a final call on the use of masks in public spaces.

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and added that there is no cause for panic. He said that the number of people being admitted to hospitals was not increasing and hence there is no cause for panic.

Wearing a mask while leaving the house can prevent most cases. DDMA will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in corona (virus) cases and measures to contain the spread of the epidemic. In the future strategies will be discussed, Kejriwal said in a joint statement with health minister, Satyendra Jain.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 8:26 [IST]