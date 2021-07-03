Many more leaders are in contact with me: Tejashwi Yadav after former MLA rejoins RJD from JD(U)

Patna, July 03: In a recent development, two-time former MLA Maheshwar Singh on Saturday joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after breaking off from the Janata Dal (United) in Patna, Bihar. It can be seen that he was inducted into the RJD in the presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav.

While joining the RJD, Maheshwar Singh claimed that he walked out of the JD(U) despite a lot of pressure from the NDA and that many of his supporters in East Champaran district will leave Nitish Kumar's party soon and join the RJD.

Welcoming him to the party, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Maheshwar ji has been an MLA twice, minister of LJP and my father's ally. He has returned and our party will become strong and I have full faith in him."

Yadav claimed "many more" leaders from the JD(U) and the BJP were in touch with him but ducked queries about Manjit Singh, another former MLA in the chief minister's party, who had similarly met the RJD leader recently fuelling speculations of his changing sides.

Reacting to a queries from journalists, Yadav said "it is not just my assertion that this government is going to fall. It is the wish of the people of the state that we topple it. The reason is, the sentiment during the Assembly elections was in favour of our Grand Alliance. The NDA got the majority inexplicably."

Meanwhile, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's address on July 5 on the party's 25th foundation day is expected to further charge up party leaders and workers. He will be delivering his speech virtually from the national capital.

