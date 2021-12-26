I do not seek power, I want to serve the people: Top quotes from PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

Spotify to Gaana: Mann ki Baat now available on all major audio, music platforms

PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme today at 11 am. The latest edition of Mann Ki Baat will be 2021's last edition of the popular radio programme.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

This edition of Mann Ki Baat comes a day after PM Modi announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.

In today's speech, the prime minister is likely to be on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and related issues.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat, was aired on October 3, 2014 and the penultimate episode of 2021 aired on November 28.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on November 28, the Prime Minister had lauded the armed forces for the completion of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 8:18 [IST]