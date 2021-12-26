YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme today at 11 am. The latest edition of Mann Ki Baat will be 2021's last edition of the popular radio programme.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

    This edition of Mann Ki Baat comes a day after PM Modi announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.

    In today's speech, the prime minister is likely to be on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and related issues.

    The first episode of Mann Ki Baat, was aired on October 3, 2014 and the penultimate episode of 2021 aired on November 28.

    In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on November 28, the Prime Minister had lauded the armed forces for the completion of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

    More MANN KI BAAT News  

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 8:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X