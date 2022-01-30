‘Mann Ki Baat 2022’: PM Modi's address deferred by 30 mins as he will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at 11 am

New Delhi, Jan 30: The first edition of this year's 'Mann Ki Baat' will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11:30 am today.

The 85th episode of the PM's monthly radio programme has been deferred by half an hour as he will pay obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary (Martyrs' Day). All BJP state offices have also been asked to observe Gandhi's death anniversary simultaneously.

The 85th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, will be aired at 11.30am on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

The address comes on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed as Martyrs Day to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

The Prime Minister had invited citizens to share ideas and suggestions for this month's Mann ki Baat episode.

"On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 8:41 [IST]