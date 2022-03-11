Manipur Election Result 2022: Full list of winners
New Delhi, Mar 11: The Manipur election results 2022 were declared on Thursday and the BJP retained power in the state. Out of the 60 seats, the BJP won 32. The magic number in Manipur is 31.
The Congress on the other hand managed to win only 5 seats, while the others won 23 of the 60 seats.
The second largest party is the Janata Dal (United) which bagged 6 seats, while the Naga People's Party ended up with 5 and the National People's Party bagged 7.
The BJP's vote share stood at 37.83 per cent while the NPEP was at second with 17.29 per cent. The vote share of the Janata Dal (U) was at 10.77 per cent and the Congress ended up with 16.83 per cent.
NOTA was exercised by 0.56 per cent of the people in the state. The vote share of the Naga People's Front was at 8.09 per cent according to the data available with the Election Commission of India.
Manipur Election Results 2022 Constituency-Wise: Here's the complete list of winners from the Manipur Assembly election with their vote margin.
|Sl. No
|Constituency Name
|Winner/Leading
|Runner/Trailing
|Vote margin
|Status
|1
|Khundrakpam
|Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (INC)
|Thangjam Mohendro Singh (BJP)
|215
|Declared
|2
|Heingang
|Nongthombam Biren Singh (BJP)
|Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh (INC)
|18,271
|Declared
|3
|Khurai
|Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (BJP)
|Laitonjam Jayananda Singh (NPEP)
|2,237
|Declared
|4
|KHETRIGAO
|Sheikh Noorul Hassan (NPEP)
|Nahakpam Indrajit Singh (BJP)
|742
|Declared
|5
|Thongju
|Thangom Biswajit Singh (BJP)
|Seram Neeken Singh (INC)
|6,689
|Declared
|6
|Keirao
|Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei (BJP)
|Md. Nasiruddin Khan (NPEP)
|8,209
|Declared
|7
|Andro
|Thounaojam Shyamkumar (BJP)
|Lourembam Sanjoy Singh (NPEP)
|1,220
|Declared
|8
|Lamlai
|Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh (BJP)
|Kshetrimayum Biren Singh (JD(U))
|121
|Declared
|9
|Thangmeiband
|Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (JD(U))
|Jyotin Waikhom (BJP)
|3,773
|Declared
|10
|Uripok
|Kh. Raghumani Singh, Retd Ias (BJP)
|Yumnam Joykumar Singh (NPEP)
|909
|Declared
|11
|Sagolband
|Rajkumar Imo Singh (BJP)
|Dr. Khwairakpam Loken Singh (JD(U))
|2,656
|Declared
|12
|KEISAMTHONG
|Sapam Nishikant Singh (IND)
|Maheshwar Thounaojam (Republican Party of India (Athawale))
|187
|Declared
|13
|Singjamei
|Yumnam Khemchand Singh (BJP)
|Oinam Romen Singh (NPEP)
|2,295
|Declared
|14
|Yaiskul
|Thokchom Satyabrata Singh (BJP)
|Huidrom Vikramjit Singh (NPEP)
|632
|Declared
|15
|Wangkhei
|Thangjam Arunkumar (JD(U))
|Okram Henry Singh (BJP)
|753
|Declared
|16
|Sekmai
|Heikham Dingo Singh (BJP)
|Ayangbam Oken Singh (NPEP)
|3,333
|Declared
|17
|Lamsang
|Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh (BJP)
|Pukhrambam Sumati Devi (NPEP)
|400
|Declared
|18
|Konthoujam
|Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh (BJP)
|Konthoujam Sharat Singh (NPEP)
|394
|Declared
|19
|Patsoi
|Sapam Kunjakeswor (keba) Singh (BJP)
|Km. Akoijam Miraibai Devi (INC)
|687
|Declared
|20
|Langthabal
|Karam Shyam (BJP)
|Okram Joy Singh (INC)
|2,053
|Declared
|21
|Naoriya pakhanglakpa
|Smt.soraisam Kebi Devi (BJP)
|Soibam Subhaschandra Singh (NPEP)
|531
|Declared
|22
|Wangoi
|Khuraijam Loken Singh (NPEP)
|Oinam Lukhoi Singh (BJP)
|3,266
|Declared
|23
|Mayang imphal
|Kongkham Robindro Singh (BJP)
|Dr. Kh. Ratankumar Singh (INC)
|6,129
|Declared
|24
|Nambol
|Thounaojam Basanta Singh (BJP)
|Nameirakpam Loken Singh (INC)
|3,060
|Declared
|25
|Oinam
|Irengbam Nalini Devi (NPEP)
|Laishram Radhakishore Singh (BJP)
|442
|Declared
|26
|BISHENPUR
|Konthoujam Govindas (BJP)
|Oinam Nabakishore Singh (JD(U))
|1,409
|Declared
|27
|Moirang
|Thongam Shanti Singh (NPEP)
|M. Prithiviraj Singh (BJP)
|2,231
|Declared
|28
|Thanga
|Tongbram Robindro Singh (BJP)
|Birla Haobijam (INC)
|5,251
|Declared
|29
|Kumbi
|S. Premchandra Singh (BJP)
|Ahanthem Shanjoy Singh (JD(U))
|372
|Declared
|30
|Lilong
|Mohd Abdul Nasir (JD(U))
|Y. Antas Khan (BJP)
|570
|Declared
|31
|Thoubal
|Okram Ibobi Singh (INC)
|Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP)
|2,543
|Declared
|32
|Wangkhem
|Keisham Meghachandra Singh (INC)
|Yumnam Nabachandra Singh (BJP)
|1,292
|Declared
|33
|Heirok
|Thokchom Radheshyam Singh (BJP)
|Moirangthem Okendro (INC)
|403
|Declared
|34
|Wangjing tentha
|Paonam Brojen Singh (BJP)
|M. Hemanta Singh (INC)
|1,913
|Declared
|35
|Khangabok
|Surjakumar Okram (INC)
|Dr. Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang (BJP)
|7,803
|Declared
|36
|Wabgai
|Dr. Usham Deben Singh (BJP)
|Md. Fajur Rahim (INC)
|50
|Declared
|37
|Kakching
|Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (NPEP)
|Yengkhom Surchandra Singh, Retd. Ias (BJP)
|1,205
|Declared
|38
|Hiyanglam
|Dr. Radheshyam Yumnam (BJP)
|Dr. Huidrom Jiten Singh (INC)
|2,029
|Declared
|39
|SUGNOO
|Kangujam Ranjit Singh (INC)
|M. Binod Singh (BJP)
|1,016
|Declared
|40
|Jiribam
|Md. Achab Uddin (JD(U))
|Jiri Budhachandra Singh (BJP)
|416
|Declared
|41
|Chandel
|Smt. S.s Olish (BJP)
|Langhu Paulhring Anal (NPF)
|27,341
|Declared
|42
|Tengnoupal
|Letpao Haokip (BJP)
|D. Korungthang (NPF)
|6,411
|Declared
|43
|Phungyar
|Leishiyo Keishing (NPF)
|A.s. Hopingson (BJP)
|779
|Declared
|44
|Ukhrul
|Ram Muivah (NPF)
|Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur (INC)
|942
|Declared
|45
|Chingai
|Khashim Vashum (NPF)
|Ningam Chamroy (NPEP)
|2,336
|Declared
|46
|Saikul
|Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Kuki People’s Alliance)
|Kenn Raikhan (IND)
|1,249
|Declared
|47
|Karong
|J Kumo Sha (IND)
|R. Yuh Jonathan Tao (BJP)
|3,542
|Declared
|48
|Mao
|Losii Dikho (NPF)
|Woba Joram (IND)
|8,513
|Declared
|49
|Tadubi
|N. Kayisii (NPEP)
|M. Francis Ngajokpa (NPF)
|549
|Declared
|50
|Kangpokpi
|Smt. Nemcha Kipgen (BJP)
|Soshim Gurung (JD(U))
|5,396
|Declared
|51
|Saitu
|Haokholet Kipgen (IND)
|Ngamthang Haokip (BJP)
|2,694
|Declared
|52
|Tamei
|Awangbow Newmai (NPF)
|Z. Kikhonbou Newmai (NPEP)
|1,698
|Declared
|53
|Tamenglong
|Janghemlung Panmei (NPEP)
|Huri Golmei (BJP)
|1,309
|Declared
|54
|Nungba
|Dinganglung Gangmei (dipu), Ias (BJP)
|Gaikhangam (INC)
|3,786
|Declared
|55
|Tipaimukh
|Ngursanglur Sanate (JD(U))
|Dr. Chaltonlien Amo (BJP)
|1,249
|Declared
|56
|Thanlon
|Vungzagin Valte (BJP)
|Khanthang Tonsing (NPEP)
|751
|Declared
|57
|Henglep
|Letzamang Haokip (BJP)
|T. Manga Vaiphei (INC)
|7,848
|Declared
|58
|Churachandpur
|L.m. Khaute (JD(U))
|V. Hangkhanlian (BJP)
|624
|Declared
|59
|Saikot
|Paolienlal Haokip (BJP)
|Khaipao Haokip (NPEP)
|5,871
|Declared
|60
|Singhat
|Chinlunthang (Kuki People’s Alliance)
|Ginsuanhau Zou (BJP)
|1,919
|Declared