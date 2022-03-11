With a 0.5% strike rate, how the Congress tumbled in UP

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Manipur election results 2022 were declared on Thursday and the BJP retained power in the state. Out of the 60 seats, the BJP won 32. The magic number in Manipur is 31.

The Congress on the other hand managed to win only 5 seats, while the others won 23 of the 60 seats.

The second largest party is the Janata Dal (United) which bagged 6 seats, while the Naga People's Party ended up with 5 and the National People's Party bagged 7.

The BJP's vote share stood at 37.83 per cent while the NPEP was at second with 17.29 per cent. The vote share of the Janata Dal (U) was at 10.77 per cent and the Congress ended up with 16.83 per cent.

NOTA was exercised by 0.56 per cent of the people in the state. The vote share of the Naga People's Front was at 8.09 per cent according to the data available with the Election Commission of India.

Manipur Election Results 2022 Constituency-Wise: Here's the complete list of winners from the Manipur Assembly election with their vote margin.

Sl. No Constituency Name Winner/Leading Runner/Trailing Vote margin Status 1 Khundrakpam Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (INC) Thangjam Mohendro Singh (BJP) 215 Declared 2 Heingang Nongthombam Biren Singh (BJP) Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh (INC) 18,271 Declared 3 Khurai Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (BJP) Laitonjam Jayananda Singh (NPEP) 2,237 Declared 4 KHETRIGAO Sheikh Noorul Hassan (NPEP) Nahakpam Indrajit Singh (BJP) 742 Declared 5 Thongju Thangom Biswajit Singh (BJP) Seram Neeken Singh (INC) 6,689 Declared 6 Keirao Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei (BJP) Md. Nasiruddin Khan (NPEP) 8,209 Declared 7 Andro Thounaojam Shyamkumar (BJP) Lourembam Sanjoy Singh (NPEP) 1,220 Declared 8 Lamlai Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh (BJP) Kshetrimayum Biren Singh (JD(U)) 121 Declared 9 Thangmeiband Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (JD(U)) Jyotin Waikhom (BJP) 3,773 Declared 10 Uripok Kh. Raghumani Singh, Retd Ias (BJP) Yumnam Joykumar Singh (NPEP) 909 Declared 11 Sagolband Rajkumar Imo Singh (BJP) Dr. Khwairakpam Loken Singh (JD(U)) 2,656 Declared 12 KEISAMTHONG Sapam Nishikant Singh (IND) Maheshwar Thounaojam (Republican Party of India (Athawale)) 187 Declared 13 Singjamei Yumnam Khemchand Singh (BJP) Oinam Romen Singh (NPEP) 2,295 Declared 14 Yaiskul Thokchom Satyabrata Singh (BJP) Huidrom Vikramjit Singh (NPEP) 632 Declared 15 Wangkhei Thangjam Arunkumar (JD(U)) Okram Henry Singh (BJP) 753 Declared 16 Sekmai Heikham Dingo Singh (BJP) Ayangbam Oken Singh (NPEP) 3,333 Declared 17 Lamsang Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh (BJP) Pukhrambam Sumati Devi (NPEP) 400 Declared 18 Konthoujam Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh (BJP) Konthoujam Sharat Singh (NPEP) 394 Declared 19 Patsoi Sapam Kunjakeswor (keba) Singh (BJP) Km. Akoijam Miraibai Devi (INC) 687 Declared 20 Langthabal Karam Shyam (BJP) Okram Joy Singh (INC) 2,053 Declared 21 Naoriya pakhanglakpa Smt.soraisam Kebi Devi (BJP) Soibam Subhaschandra Singh (NPEP) 531 Declared 22 Wangoi Khuraijam Loken Singh (NPEP) Oinam Lukhoi Singh (BJP) 3,266 Declared 23 Mayang imphal Kongkham Robindro Singh (BJP) Dr. Kh. Ratankumar Singh (INC) 6,129 Declared 24 Nambol Thounaojam Basanta Singh (BJP) Nameirakpam Loken Singh (INC) 3,060 Declared 25 Oinam Irengbam Nalini Devi (NPEP) Laishram Radhakishore Singh (BJP) 442 Declared 26 BISHENPUR Konthoujam Govindas (BJP) Oinam Nabakishore Singh (JD(U)) 1,409 Declared 27 Moirang Thongam Shanti Singh (NPEP) M. Prithiviraj Singh (BJP) 2,231 Declared 28 Thanga Tongbram Robindro Singh (BJP) Birla Haobijam (INC) 5,251 Declared 29 Kumbi S. Premchandra Singh (BJP) Ahanthem Shanjoy Singh (JD(U)) 372 Declared 30 Lilong Mohd Abdul Nasir (JD(U)) Y. Antas Khan (BJP) 570 Declared 31 Thoubal Okram Ibobi Singh (INC) Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP) 2,543 Declared 32 Wangkhem Keisham Meghachandra Singh (INC) Yumnam Nabachandra Singh (BJP) 1,292 Declared 33 Heirok Thokchom Radheshyam Singh (BJP) Moirangthem Okendro (INC) 403 Declared 34 Wangjing tentha Paonam Brojen Singh (BJP) M. Hemanta Singh (INC) 1,913 Declared 35 Khangabok Surjakumar Okram (INC) Dr. Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang (BJP) 7,803 Declared 36 Wabgai Dr. Usham Deben Singh (BJP) Md. Fajur Rahim (INC) 50 Declared 37 Kakching Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (NPEP) Yengkhom Surchandra Singh, Retd. Ias (BJP) 1,205 Declared 38 Hiyanglam Dr. Radheshyam Yumnam (BJP) Dr. Huidrom Jiten Singh (INC) 2,029 Declared 39 SUGNOO Kangujam Ranjit Singh (INC) M. Binod Singh (BJP) 1,016 Declared 40 Jiribam Md. Achab Uddin (JD(U)) Jiri Budhachandra Singh (BJP) 416 Declared 41 Chandel Smt. S.s Olish (BJP) Langhu Paulhring Anal (NPF) 27,341 Declared 42 Tengnoupal Letpao Haokip (BJP) D. Korungthang (NPF) 6,411 Declared 43 Phungyar Leishiyo Keishing (NPF) A.s. Hopingson (BJP) 779 Declared 44 Ukhrul Ram Muivah (NPF) Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur (INC) 942 Declared 45 Chingai Khashim Vashum (NPF) Ningam Chamroy (NPEP) 2,336 Declared 46 Saikul Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Kuki People’s Alliance) Kenn Raikhan (IND) 1,249 Declared 47 Karong J Kumo Sha (IND) R. Yuh Jonathan Tao (BJP) 3,542 Declared 48 Mao Losii Dikho (NPF) Woba Joram (IND) 8,513 Declared 49 Tadubi N. Kayisii (NPEP) M. Francis Ngajokpa (NPF) 549 Declared 50 Kangpokpi Smt. Nemcha Kipgen (BJP) Soshim Gurung (JD(U)) 5,396 Declared 51 Saitu Haokholet Kipgen (IND) Ngamthang Haokip (BJP) 2,694 Declared 52 Tamei Awangbow Newmai (NPF) Z. Kikhonbou Newmai (NPEP) 1,698 Declared 53 Tamenglong Janghemlung Panmei (NPEP) Huri Golmei (BJP) 1,309 Declared 54 Nungba Dinganglung Gangmei (dipu), Ias (BJP) Gaikhangam (INC) 3,786 Declared 55 Tipaimukh Ngursanglur Sanate (JD(U)) Dr. Chaltonlien Amo (BJP) 1,249 Declared 56 Thanlon Vungzagin Valte (BJP) Khanthang Tonsing (NPEP) 751 Declared 57 Henglep Letzamang Haokip (BJP) T. Manga Vaiphei (INC) 7,848 Declared 58 Churachandpur L.m. Khaute (JD(U)) V. Hangkhanlian (BJP) 624 Declared 59 Saikot Paolienlal Haokip (BJP) Khaipao Haokip (NPEP) 5,871 Declared 60 Singhat Chinlunthang (Kuki People’s Alliance) Ginsuanhau Zou (BJP) 1,919 Declared