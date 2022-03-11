YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 11: The Manipur election results 2022 were declared on Thursday and the BJP retained power in the state. Out of the 60 seats, the BJP won 32. The magic number in Manipur is 31.

    The Congress on the other hand managed to win only 5 seats, while the others won 23 of the 60 seats.

    The second largest party is the Janata Dal (United) which bagged 6 seats, while the Naga People's Party ended up with 5 and the National People's Party bagged 7.

    The BJP's vote share stood at 37.83 per cent while the NPEP was at second with 17.29 per cent. The vote share of the Janata Dal (U) was at 10.77 per cent and the Congress ended up with 16.83 per cent.

    NOTA was exercised by 0.56 per cent of the people in the state. The vote share of the Naga People's Front was at 8.09 per cent according to the data available with the Election Commission of India.

    Manipur Election Results 2022 Constituency-Wise: Here's the complete list of winners from the Manipur Assembly election with their vote margin.

    Sl. No Constituency Name Winner/Leading Runner/Trailing Vote margin Status
    1 Khundrakpam Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (INC) Thangjam Mohendro Singh (BJP) 215 Declared
    2 Heingang Nongthombam Biren Singh (BJP) Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh (INC) 18,271 Declared
    3 Khurai Leishangthem Susindro Meitei (BJP) Laitonjam Jayananda Singh (NPEP) 2,237 Declared
    4 KHETRIGAO Sheikh Noorul Hassan (NPEP) Nahakpam Indrajit Singh (BJP) 742 Declared
    5 Thongju Thangom Biswajit Singh (BJP) Seram Neeken Singh (INC) 6,689 Declared
    6 Keirao Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei (BJP) Md. Nasiruddin Khan (NPEP) 8,209 Declared
    7 Andro Thounaojam Shyamkumar (BJP) Lourembam Sanjoy Singh (NPEP) 1,220 Declared
    8 Lamlai Khongbantabam Ibomcha Singh (BJP) Kshetrimayum Biren Singh (JD(U)) 121 Declared
    9 Thangmeiband Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (JD(U)) Jyotin Waikhom (BJP) 3,773 Declared
    10 Uripok Kh. Raghumani Singh, Retd Ias (BJP) Yumnam Joykumar Singh (NPEP) 909 Declared
    11 Sagolband Rajkumar Imo Singh (BJP) Dr. Khwairakpam Loken Singh (JD(U)) 2,656 Declared
    12 KEISAMTHONG Sapam Nishikant Singh (IND) Maheshwar Thounaojam (Republican Party of India (Athawale)) 187 Declared
    13 Singjamei Yumnam Khemchand Singh (BJP) Oinam Romen Singh (NPEP) 2,295 Declared
    14 Yaiskul Thokchom Satyabrata Singh (BJP) Huidrom Vikramjit Singh (NPEP) 632 Declared
    15 Wangkhei Thangjam Arunkumar (JD(U)) Okram Henry Singh (BJP) 753 Declared
    16 Sekmai Heikham Dingo Singh (BJP) Ayangbam Oken Singh (NPEP) 3,333 Declared
    17 Lamsang Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh (BJP) Pukhrambam Sumati Devi (NPEP) 400 Declared
    18 Konthoujam Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh (BJP) Konthoujam Sharat Singh (NPEP) 394 Declared
    19 Patsoi Sapam Kunjakeswor (keba) Singh (BJP) Km. Akoijam Miraibai Devi (INC) 687 Declared
    20 Langthabal Karam Shyam (BJP) Okram Joy Singh (INC) 2,053 Declared
    21 Naoriya pakhanglakpa Smt.soraisam Kebi Devi (BJP) Soibam Subhaschandra Singh (NPEP) 531 Declared
    22 Wangoi Khuraijam Loken Singh (NPEP) Oinam Lukhoi Singh (BJP) 3,266 Declared
    23 Mayang imphal Kongkham Robindro Singh (BJP) Dr. Kh. Ratankumar Singh (INC) 6,129 Declared
    24 Nambol Thounaojam Basanta Singh (BJP) Nameirakpam Loken Singh (INC) 3,060 Declared
    25 Oinam Irengbam Nalini Devi (NPEP) Laishram Radhakishore Singh (BJP) 442 Declared
    26 BISHENPUR Konthoujam Govindas (BJP) Oinam Nabakishore Singh (JD(U)) 1,409 Declared
    27 Moirang Thongam Shanti Singh (NPEP) M. Prithiviraj Singh (BJP) 2,231 Declared
    28 Thanga Tongbram Robindro Singh (BJP) Birla Haobijam (INC) 5,251 Declared
    29 Kumbi S. Premchandra Singh (BJP) Ahanthem Shanjoy Singh (JD(U)) 372 Declared
    30 Lilong Mohd Abdul Nasir (JD(U)) Y. Antas Khan (BJP) 570 Declared
    31 Thoubal Okram Ibobi Singh (INC) Leitanthem Basanta Singh (BJP) 2,543 Declared
    32 Wangkhem Keisham Meghachandra Singh (INC) Yumnam Nabachandra Singh (BJP) 1,292 Declared
    33 Heirok Thokchom Radheshyam Singh (BJP) Moirangthem Okendro (INC) 403 Declared
    34 Wangjing tentha Paonam Brojen Singh (BJP) M. Hemanta Singh (INC) 1,913 Declared
    35 Khangabok Surjakumar Okram (INC) Dr. Khundrakpam Menjor Mangang (BJP) 7,803 Declared
    36 Wabgai Dr. Usham Deben Singh (BJP) Md. Fajur Rahim (INC) 50 Declared
    37 Kakching Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (NPEP) Yengkhom Surchandra Singh, Retd. Ias (BJP) 1,205 Declared
    38 Hiyanglam Dr. Radheshyam Yumnam (BJP) Dr. Huidrom Jiten Singh (INC) 2,029 Declared
    39 SUGNOO Kangujam Ranjit Singh (INC) M. Binod Singh (BJP) 1,016 Declared
    40 Jiribam Md. Achab Uddin (JD(U)) Jiri Budhachandra Singh (BJP) 416 Declared
    41 Chandel Smt. S.s Olish (BJP) Langhu Paulhring Anal (NPF) 27,341 Declared
    42 Tengnoupal Letpao Haokip (BJP) D. Korungthang (NPF) 6,411 Declared
    43 Phungyar Leishiyo Keishing (NPF) A.s. Hopingson (BJP) 779 Declared
    44 Ukhrul Ram Muivah (NPF) Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur (INC) 942 Declared
    45 Chingai Khashim Vashum (NPF) Ningam Chamroy (NPEP) 2,336 Declared
    46 Saikul Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Kuki People’s Alliance) Kenn Raikhan (IND) 1,249 Declared
    47 Karong J Kumo Sha (IND) R. Yuh Jonathan Tao (BJP) 3,542 Declared
    48 Mao Losii Dikho (NPF) Woba Joram (IND) 8,513 Declared
    49 Tadubi N. Kayisii (NPEP) M. Francis Ngajokpa (NPF) 549 Declared
    50 Kangpokpi Smt. Nemcha Kipgen (BJP) Soshim Gurung (JD(U)) 5,396 Declared
    51 Saitu Haokholet Kipgen (IND) Ngamthang Haokip (BJP) 2,694 Declared
    52 Tamei Awangbow Newmai (NPF) Z. Kikhonbou Newmai (NPEP) 1,698 Declared
    53 Tamenglong Janghemlung Panmei (NPEP) Huri Golmei (BJP) 1,309 Declared
    54 Nungba Dinganglung Gangmei (dipu), Ias (BJP) Gaikhangam (INC) 3,786 Declared
    55 Tipaimukh Ngursanglur Sanate (JD(U)) Dr. Chaltonlien Amo (BJP) 1,249 Declared
    56 Thanlon Vungzagin Valte (BJP) Khanthang Tonsing (NPEP) 751 Declared
    57 Henglep Letzamang Haokip (BJP) T. Manga Vaiphei (INC) 7,848 Declared
    58 Churachandpur L.m. Khaute (JD(U)) V. Hangkhanlian (BJP) 624 Declared
    59 Saikot Paolienlal Haokip (BJP) Khaipao Haokip (NPEP) 5,871 Declared
    60 Singhat Chinlunthang (Kuki People’s Alliance) Ginsuanhau Zou (BJP) 1,919 Declared
