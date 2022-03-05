Manipur Election 2022 Phase 2: Polling begins in 22 constituencies; 92 candidates in fray

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 05: The second and last phase of voting in Manipur Election 2022 began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts, an official said. A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, he said.

All arrangements have been made to conduct the final phase polling tomorrow at twenty two assembly constituencies in ten districts of the State. These districts are- Thoubal, Kakching, Tamenglong, Noney, Jiribam, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong and Senapati. Ninety two candidates including two women candidates and twelve Independent candidates are in fray in this phase.

More than Eight lakh thirty eight thousand and seven hundred voters including thirty one transgenders voters will decide the fate of these candidates.

Among the ninety-two candidates who are in fray in the final phase elections in Manipur, BJP fielded twenty two candidates and Congress fielded eighteen candidates. NPP and NPF parties have also been trying their fate in ten seats each. All the polling officials have reached their designated polling stations by this evening and they have started setting up the polling stations.

Two hundred twenty three polling stations will be completely manned by women polling officials including all polling stations of Thoubal Assembly Constituency.

There will be thirty nine Model polling stations in the final phase. The election officials have informed that arrangements including webcasting, videography and COVID safe elections have been made in all polling stations. Sufficient number of paramilitary personnels has been deployed in all polling stations.

As per the direction of the High Court of Manipur, all young voters who appear to be around the age of eighteen years in Heirok Assembly Constituency will be verified their date of birth before casting their votes. Meanwhile, the election officials have also taken all necessary arrangements to conduct re-polls in twelve polling stations of five assembly constituencies.