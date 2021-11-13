Amidst border clash, Manipur CM says northeast will always be one

Manipur attack again proves Modi's BJP govt incapable of protecting nation: Rahul Gandhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the terror attack on a convoy of Assam Rifles in Manipur, alleging the government is incapable of protecting the nation while expressing condolence to the bereaved families.

"The terrorist attack on the army convoy in Manipur once again proves that the Modi government is not capable of protecting the nation. My condolences to the martyrs and condolences to their families. The nation will remember your sacrifice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Saturday, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in the ambush in Manipur on Saturday morning. Other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Jairam Ramesh, have also condemned the attack and demanded action against those behind it.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur in which five brave personnel and two family members lost their lives. Salute their martyrdom and extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot said on Twitter.

"This is absolutely shocking and deeply saddening! Hope those responsible will be brought to justice soon," said former union minister Jairam Ramesh.

Tripathi's convoy was targeted at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district by suspected militants of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a militant group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.

There were blasts from Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) before the Assam Rifles personnel engaged the militants in a gunfight. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 17:44 [IST]