Mangaluru airport bomb case: Suspect Aditya Rao remanded to 14 days judicial custody

    Mangaluru, Feb 02: A local court on Saturday remanded Aditya Rao,the suspect in the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) bomb case, to two weeks judicial custody. Rao was produced before the Sixth Judicial First Class Magistrate Court after the 10-day police custody expired.

    Rao has been in police custody since January 22 after he surrendered before the police in Bengaluru on January 21 and was later brought.

    He had allegedly planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the airport on January 20 triggering panic and later made a hoax call to the airport terminal that a bomb had been planted in an IndiGo flight.

    Mangaluru bomb scare: Family disowned Aditya two years ago, says brother

    During the last ten days, police took the accused to several places in the city and Udupi where he had frequented in the recent past. He was also taken to the room where he stayed while he was working at a hotel in the city.

    Sunday, February 2, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
