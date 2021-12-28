Malegaon blast: Was tortured by ATS to name Yogi, RSS leaders, witness tells court

New Delhi, Dec 28: A witness in the Malegaon blast case has told a court that he was forced by the ATS to name Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath and four other people from the RSS.

The witness told the Special NIA court that he was tortured by the ATS, which was then probing the case to falsely name Yogi Adityanath and four others from the RSS. The witnesses in the Malegaon case are being examined by the Special NIA court.

Last year, Dilip Nahar whom the Maharashtra ATS had shown as a witness sought a probe into the allegation Mae by Mehboob Muhajwar who had said that Ramachandra Kalsangrra, a wanted accused in the Malegaon case was killed in police custody.

Nahar who was Kalsangra's neighbour alleged that he was picked up and forced to give a statement to the ATS. They tortured me and other witnesses. They also cut by hair to humiliate me and also made me sign blank pages. They also asked me to narrate a story against Kalsangra.

After he was released by the ATS, he went to Indore and retracted the statement before the magistrate and also filed a complaint against the police officials. When the NIA took over the case, the agency considered the allegations made by Nahar and also freshly recorded his statement.

