YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Make me acting CM': Maharashtra man writes to governor amid political crisis

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 24: In the midst of the political turmoil in Maharashtra, a man from Beed district has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking that he be made the acting chief minister of the state.

    Maharashtra

    The Shiv Sena-led MVA dispensation is currently facing a survival crisis due to a rebellion by Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with 37 Sena legislators and 10 independents.

    Shrikant Gadale, a resident of Dahifal (Wadmauli) in Kej tehsil, has written a letter to the governor and has submitted the same at the district collector's office.

    Gadale in his letter claimed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had neglected the problems of common people and farmers are not being helped in the state.

    "I have been in politics and social life for 10 to 12 years and have worked for the problems of farmers and poor people. Due to environmental disasters, the state is facing losses. It was expected that the government would give immediate relief, but help was not given," Gadale wrote.

    Gadale urged the governor to appoint him as the acting chief minister and give him a chance. He further said that he would address the problems of employment, farmers, agriculture labourers and sugarcane cutters.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X