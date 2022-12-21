Bhupendra Patel to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister for second term, to take oath on Monday

Mahmud Mansoori tries to rape minor tribal girl in Sagbara, case filed under POCSO

Ahmedabad, Dec 21: A shocking incident from the Narmada district of Gujarat has come to light in which a Muslim youth tried to assault and rape a 9-year-old daughter of a poor tribal family who was playing outside her house.

According to reports, the accused, Mahmud Dagdu Mansoori took advantage of the solitude and tried to force himself on her. But the girl screamed in fear, which alerted her uncle, who was working in a nearby paddy field.

However, Mansoori, who tried to escape was caught by the villagers. The incident took place on December 15, but the family did not file a police complaint at the time fearing for their reputation and the prospect of a girl's marriage in the future.

But right-wing organisations such as VHP and Bajrang Dal stood in support of the family, assuring them of help and assistance in pursuing the case against Mansoori.

A complaint was subsequently registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and a police investigation is underway in the case and a probe is underway.

In an exclusive interview with OpIndia, (https://www.opindia.com/2022/12/gujarat-sagbara-minor-tribal-girl-raped-mahmud-pocso/) the victim's father, Rustambhai Bhil narrated the incident and said demanded justice for his daughter.

"People gathered after hearing our daughter's cries and her life was saved. Otherwise, I don't know what that monster would have done to her and whether she would have been alive or not. We are from a humble background and know little of police work. But when Vishwa Hindu Parishad brothers came to our house, we got the courage and filed a complaint," he added.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal activists have claimed that there has been a spike in rape and molestation in the area in recent years where the accused are Muslims. Not only rape but also assaults, and robberies have also increased considerably.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 12:17 [IST]