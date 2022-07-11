Maharashtra rains: Flood-like situation in Gadchiroli district; Schools, colleges shut for 3-days

Gadchiroli, July 11: As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Maharashtra over the past few days, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district. As a precautionary measure, the administration have decided to keep schools and colleges closed for the next three days.

In an order issued, the district administration said, except for emergency services, all private offices, establishments, and shops will remain closed.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur has issued a red alert and said extremely heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely in isolated places in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

In Marathwada's Nanded heavy rains have damaged crops and houses of farmers'. However, Nanded MP Prataprao Patil Chikahlikar assured affected farmers' of 100 percent financial assistance. Incessant rains in the district have triggered floods in rivers in Nanded and Ardhapur.

In Nashik, too heavy rains resulted into increase in water levels in various dams of the district. In Nashik city, pre-primary schools have been shut because of heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued red and orange alerts for rainfall ranging from extremely heavy to heavy in several districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next three days.