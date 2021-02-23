YouTube
    Maharashtra: Jolt to BJP as NCP wins mayoral election in Sangli

    Pune, Feb 23: In a major shock to the BJP, the NCP on Tuesday managed to elect its mayor for the Sangli Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation, which was ruled by the saffron party.

    The NCP''s Digvijay Suryawanshi was elected as the mayor of the civic body, after five BJP corporators voted in favour of him.

    "There are 78 members in the civic body. During the election, the NCP candidate bagged 39 votes, while the BJP''s Dhiraj Suryawanshi got 36 votes," the NCP''s district president Sanjay Bajaj said.

    At least five BJP corporators voted in favour of the NCP candidate, while two abstained from voting, he said.

    Earlier, the BJP''s strength in the civic body was 43, while the NCP''s was 34, he said, adding that the party managed to adjust seven votes in the election.

    Umesh Patil of the Congress has been elected as the deputy mayor, he said.

    The NCP''s state unit chief and cabinet minister Jayant Patil congratulated Suryawanshi and Patil on their win.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 15:54 [IST]
