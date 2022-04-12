YouTube
    Maharashtra Gudipadwa Bumper Lottery Result 2022 Announced; Check Winning Numbers List

    Mumbai, Apr 12: The results of the annual Maharashtra Gudipadwa Bumper Lottery has been declared on the official website of state lotteries run by the government on Tuesday.

    The winning amount of the first prize is Rs 50 lakh while the second prize amount is Rs 2 lakh.

    Maharashtra Gudi Padwa Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Check Date, Time and Prize Money

    The details of prizes:

    1st Prize- 50 Lakhs

    Consolation Prize Rs. 1 Lakhs

    2nd Prize Rs. 2 Lakhs

    3rd Prize - 10000

    4th Prize- Rs. 5000

    5th Prize Rs. 2000

    6th Prize Rs. 1000/-

    7th Prize Rs. 500/-

    8th Prize Rs. 200/-

    Where to Check The Results Online?

    Netizens can check the results by following this website - lottery.maharashtra.gov.in

