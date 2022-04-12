For Quick Alerts
Maharashtra Gudipadwa Bumper Lottery Result 2022 Announced; Check Winning Numbers List
Mumbai, Apr 12: The results of the annual Maharashtra Gudipadwa Bumper Lottery has been declared on the official website of state lotteries run by the government on Tuesday.
The winning amount of the first prize is Rs 50 lakh while the second prize amount is Rs 2 lakh.
The details of prizes:
1st Prize- 50 Lakhs
Consolation Prize Rs. 1 Lakhs
2nd Prize Rs. 2 Lakhs
3rd Prize - 10000
4th Prize- Rs. 5000
5th Prize Rs. 2000
6th Prize Rs. 1000/-
7th Prize Rs. 500/-
8th Prize Rs. 200/-
Where to Check The Results Online?
Netizens can check the results by following this website - lottery.maharashtra.gov.in