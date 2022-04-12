Maharashtra Gudipadwa Bumper Lottery Result 2022 Announced; Check Winning Numbers List

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 12: The results of the annual Maharashtra Gudipadwa Bumper Lottery has been declared on the official website of state lotteries run by the government on Tuesday.

The winning amount of the first prize is Rs 50 lakh while the second prize amount is Rs 2 lakh.

The details of prizes:

1st Prize- 50 Lakhs

Consolation Prize Rs. 1 Lakhs

2nd Prize Rs. 2 Lakhs

3rd Prize - 10000

4th Prize- Rs. 5000

5th Prize Rs. 2000

6th Prize Rs. 1000/-

7th Prize Rs. 500/-

8th Prize Rs. 200/-

Where to Check The Results Online?

Netizens can check the results by following this website - lottery.maharashtra.gov.in