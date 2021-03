COVID-19: Maharashtra, 5 other states witnessing surge, account for 81 per cent of new infections

There is no need for President's rule in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra: FIR under Official Secrets Act for 'leak of confidential letter'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Mar 26: Amid the controversy over IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's report on 'corruption' in police transfers in Maharashtra, an FIR was registered on Friday against an "unidentified person" for leaking confidential documents.

The First Information Report under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, was registered on a complaint by the State Intelligence Department about alleged leak of a "confidential letter and technical information", said a police release.

However, it did not provide any details of the complaint or even the matter to which it pertains. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis earlier this week cited a letter written by Shukla, them commissioner of SID, to the then Director General of Police about alleged corruption in police transfers.

There is no need for President's rule in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

The letter also had details of intercepted calls. It led to an uproar, with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission. A report submitted by the chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on Thursday alleged that it appears that Shukla herself leaked her confidential letter.

The FIR also invoked relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act and Information Technology Act. An Assistant Commissioner of Police, cyber crime is conducting further probe, the release said.