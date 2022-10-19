Maharashtra detects 18 cases of XXB sub-variant of Omicron ahead of festive season

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 19: Amid rising fears over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, Maharashtra has reported 18 cases of XBB sub-variant of Omicron in first fortnight of October, the state health department said on Wednesday.

A health official said 13 of these cases are from Pune, two each from Nagpur and Thane and one from Akola district.As per INSACOG labs' latest report, 18 cases of XBB variant have been reported in the state in the first fortnight of October month, he said as reported by news agency PTI.

Apart from these cases, Pune has also reported one case each of BQ.1 and BA.2.3.20 sub-variants. These cases are from the period of September 24 to October 11.

The Mumbai civil body had earlier issued an advisory urging citizens to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season. BMC, in its statement, said the festival season is a "critical period" as there may be a tendency to ignore COVID-19 safe behaviour during festivals due to large gatherings, events, fairs.

IRCTC: 152 trains cancelled on Oct 19 including some in Maharashtra, Rajasthan; check complete list

The state has reported sub-variants like Omicron-Q.1 (US variant), BA.2.3.20, plus XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 - all of which have a growth advantage over other Omicron BA.2.75 variants and immunity evading properties.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 22:58 [IST]