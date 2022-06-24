YouTube
    Maharashtra Deputy Speaker likely to send disqualification notices to 16 rebel MLAs

    Mumbai, Jun 24: Maharashtra's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal is likely to send disqualification notices to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs tomorrow, sources have said.

    The disqualification hearing may take place on Monday, and the rebels will have to be present in Mumbai, sources added. Team Shinde is expected to soon challenge the Shiv Sena's move in the court of law.

    Friday, June 24, 2022, 23:28 [IST]
