Maharashtra crisis: 'Send Sena MLAs to Bengal, promises to extend good hospitality', says Mamata Banerjee

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkta, Jun 23: Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP accusing the party of trying to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"Amid floods in Assam, why are Maharashtra MLAs being sent to that state to disturb affected people," Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said adding, "Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal. We will extend good hospitality to them."

The chief minister's statement came after Trinamool workers protested outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where the rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying.

She further asserted that the BJP trying to topple the Maharashtra govt in an unethical manner. "After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution."

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde and several other rebel MLAs flew to Guwahati. Tree more Shiv Sena MLAs - Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) - joined them on Thursday. From Guwahati, Shinde claimed that he has the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents.

Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 17:44 [IST]