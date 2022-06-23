YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra crisis: 'Send Sena MLAs to Bengal, promises to extend good hospitality', says Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkta, Jun 23: Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP accusing the party of trying to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

    "Amid floods in Assam, why are Maharashtra MLAs being sent to that state to disturb affected people," Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said adding, "Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal. We will extend good hospitality to them."

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

    The chief minister's statement came after Trinamool workers protested outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where the rebel Maharashtra MLAs are staying.

    She further asserted that the BJP trying to topple the Maharashtra govt in an unethical manner. "After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution."

    On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde and several other rebel MLAs flew to Guwahati. Tree more Shiv Sena MLAs - Deepak Kesakar (MLA from Sawantwadi), Mangesh Kudalkar (Chembur) and Sada Sarvankar (Dadar) - joined them on Thursday. From Guwahati, Shinde claimed that he has the support of 46 legislators, including some Independents.

    Comments

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee slammed bjp maharashtra political crisis politics

    Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 17:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X