YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra crisis: One more Shiv Sena MLA joins rebel Eknath Shinde’s camp

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 24: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena suffered yet another setback as one more party MLA has joined the camp of rebel legislators headed by minister Eknath Shinde in Assam.

    A video of MLA Dilip Lande entering the luxury hotel in Guwahati, where the party rebels have been camping for the past few days, was shared by Shinde's office here on Friday.

    Maharashtra crisis: One more Shiv Sena MLA joins rebel Eknath Shinde’s camp

    The move of Lande, who represents Chandivali Assembly constituency in Mumbai, takes the number of Sena MLAs in the rebel camp to 38. However, Shinde has claimed the support of 40 out of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 independents.

    Shinde, who has claimed that his faction is the "real Shiv Sena", has sent letters carrying signatures of 37 MLAs to state Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the legislature secretary to inform them about his appointment as the legislature party leader and that of Bharat Gogawale as the party's chief whip.

    The personnel at Shinde's office here said they have not been informed as to when Shinde and other rebels will return to Mumbai.

    Comments

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News  

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray assam maharashtra political crisis

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X