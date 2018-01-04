Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to disqualified AIADMK MLA P Vetrivel

The Madras high court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to disqualified MLA P Vetrivel. He had released video of late former TN chief minister Jayalalithaa in a hospital bed a day before RK Nagar by-poll.

Two cases were registered against him for violating the model code of election for releasing the video shortly prior to the RK Nagar bypoll.

On Wednesday, Vetrivel told the Madras High Court that he obtained the clip from sacked AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who had given it to her nephew TTV Dinakaran "in February/March 2017.

Vetrivel alleged that the case had been filed against him with the intent of getting him booked under non-bailable provisions of the Indian Penal Code. He wondered how the complainant had decided that the video was morphed without an investigation.

Vetrivel also claimed that he had released the footage because the Election Commission failed to take action against pamphlets the AIADMK had distributed in which they blamed Sasikala for Jayalalithaa's death.

OneIndia News