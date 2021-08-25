Madras HC refuses to ban AIADMK trade union elections

Blue Whale challenge: Madras HC says it will act against 'deadly' online games

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 25: The Madras High Court has refused to ban the AIADMK trade union election. The election for the executives of the AIADMK-affiliated Anna Trade Union Congress will be held in five phases from August 14 to September 17.

In this situation, a member of the Anna Trade Union Congress, Munusamy, had filed a case in the Chennai High Court seeking an injunction against the Anna union election. Corona had questioned in the petition about following the rules.

The apex court had directed AIADMK co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi Palanisamy to send notices to respond to the case.

Under the circumstances, the case came up for hearing again today before Judge Mahadevan.

At that time, senior advocate Arvind Pandian, appearing for the AIADMK coordinator and co-coordinator, was accompanied by lawyer L.P. Shanmugasundaram.

The two-phase election has already taken place in full compliance with the rules of corona control.

The third phase of the election is about to take place. They argued that the election should not be barred because union executives must conduct and complete the election within the specified time according to union rules.

Accepting this, Judge Mahadevan adjourned the case for two weeks without imposing any restrictions on the AIADMK trade union election.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 15:52 [IST]