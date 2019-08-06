Madras University revaluation result 2019 to be declared soon

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 06: The Madras University revaluation result 2019 will be declared soon.

The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The UNOM result 2019 for UG PG exams were conducted in April 2019 and the results were declared on June 27 2019.

The university would release the result this month itself. While checking the results candidates are advised to keep their admit card ready as it would have all the details. The result once declared will be available on unom.ac.in.

How to check Madras University revaluation result 2019:

Go to unum.ac.in

Click on the result link

Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout