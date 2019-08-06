  • search
    Madras University revaluation result 2019 to be declared soon

    Chennai, Aug 06: The Madras University revaluation result 2019 will be declared soon.

    The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    Madras University revaluation result 2019 to be declared soon

    The UNOM result 2019 for UG PG exams were conducted in April 2019 and the results were declared on June 27 2019.

    The university would release the result this month itself. While checking the results candidates are advised to keep their admit card ready as it would have all the details. The result once declared will be available on unom.ac.in.

    How to check Madras University revaluation result 2019:

    • Go to unum.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Click on relevant stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
