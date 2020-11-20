Love jihad is word manufactured by BJP to divide nation: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi, Nov 20: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched a scathing attack on BJP-ruled states planning to introduce laws to combat marriages, saying that "Love Jihad" is a word manufactured by the saffron party to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote "Love Jihad is a word manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional and it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in love." Gehlot tweeted.

"They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision and they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty," he added.

He said it seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground.

Gehlot remarks followed announcements by BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh that they are considering to enact a law against "love jihad", referring to the allegations that women are being converted to Islam in the name of love and marriage.

On November 17, the Madhya Pradesh government announced it would introduce the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill that prescribed five years' imprisonment to those engaging in love jihad.

Earlier this week, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij announced the state government would enact a strict law to deter love jihad.