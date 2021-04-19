Looking for Covid-19 bed, oxygen cylinder or Remdesivir injections in Delhi? Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: Delhi has been witnessing an unprecedented spike in the COVID cases in the last few weeks, there is a growing demand for where to find ventilator-supported beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, and drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, among others.

How to find COVID-19 beds in Delhi?

The Delhi Corona app is helping citizens get details related to availability of COVID-19 general and ICU beds in hospital their home.

The app is available on Google Play Store as well as Apple's App Store.

After a user logs in, one will be able to check the COVID-19 beds availability status on the home screen itself.

The homepage shows COVID-19 general beds, COVID-19 ICU beds with and without ventilators. As of date, general COVID-19 beds show over 4000 available beds while COVID-19 ICU beds with and without beds are 181 and 302, respectively.

14 private hospitals in Delhi converted to Covid-only facilities: Here is the list

1. Indraprastha Apollo hospital at Sarita Vihar 2. Max Super Specialty hospitals at Saket 3. Max Super Specialty hospitals at Shalimar Bagh 4. Holy Family hospital in Okhla 5. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Rajinder Nagar (which have 553 and 527 ward beds and 165 and 148 ICU beds respectively) 6. Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh 7. Maharaja Agrasen hospital in Punjabi Bagh 8. Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka 9. Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Paschim Vihar 10. Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini 11. Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri 12. Pushpawati Singhania Hospital in Saket 13. Manipal Hospital in Dwarka 14. Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

Full list of hotels converted into COVID-19 hospitals:

The Delhi government notified the full list of hotels that are to be linked to hospitals mentioned against their names for converting them into extended COVID hospitals.

Hotel Jivitesh, Karol Bagh and Golden Moment Banquet Hall, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh are attached to Ganga Ram Hospital in the first phase. Hotel City International and Hotel Metro Heights in Karol Bagh are attached to the hospital in the second phase.

Hotel Pitrashish and Raj Vatika Banquet Hall at Karol Bagh are linked to B L Kapur Hospital. In the second phase, Hotel J P Sidhartha is linked to the hospital.

In East Delhi, Dharam Shila Hospital is linked with Hotel Fraiser Suites at Mayur Viha, while Metro Preet Vihar Hospital is attached to Crystal Banquet at Laxmi Nagar.

Caspia Hotel will augment the capacity of Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital; Hotel LA is attached to Jaipur Golden Hospital; Seven Seas Hotel is linked with Saroj Super Speciality Hospital and Crowne Plaza Hotel with Fortis Shalimar Bagh Hospital.

Svelte Hotel at District Center Saket is attached with Max Smart Hospital and Surya New Friends Colony is attached with Holy Family Hospital.

Crowne Plaza Okhla Phase I Hotel is linked with Apollo Hospital, Hotel Park Inn by Radisson at Lajpat Nagar 4 is attached with Moolchand Hospital, and Karon Hotels with Vimhans Hospital.

Hotel ITC Welcome is attached with Manipal Hospital; Ajita Banquet at Kapashera with Venkateshwar Hospital; Aashirwad Banquet with Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.

Further, Kundan Banquet is attached with Aakash Hospital and Ayushman Hospital. Radisson Blue Hotel at Paschim Vihar is attached with Maharaja Agrasen Punjabi Bagh; Hotel S K Premium with Bala Ji Action and Hotel Signature Grand with Kalra Hospital.

Punjab Bagh Club, Hotel Swift Inn, Hotel Waterfall and Hotel Dev Palace are attached with Sehgal Neo Hospital in two phases.

Looking for an Oxygen cylinder? You may check out these contacts

You can take a look at Apollo homecare. You can enquire for purchase or for rent by providing your name, phone number, email id and city. Currently, this service is available in Delhi (NCR), Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mysuru, Madurai, Bhubaneswar and Pune.

Oxygen suppliers in Ghaziabad: Apsolabs Pvt Ltd - 8840886102, Aliya Health Care Group Pvt Ltd - 9899019007. Oxygen concentrator in Ghaziabad - 9310719082

Oxygen suppliers in Noida: Mittal Air Products - 98993 90876, Oxygen Cylinder Rental - 9810475170, Oxygen concentrator for rent - 7838948874.

*Oxygen Cylinder available + refill

https://twitter.com/Hemkunt_Fdn/status/1383515331512078346(contact no. 870001364)

https://twitter.com/devilsxblessing/status/1383331344265007108?s=19

https://twitter.com/AshwiniDodani/status/1383125994760925184

https://twitter.com/Sairee/status/1383351357625671685

https://twitter.com/utsavbains/status/1383454869231570947?s=19 (contact person)

Nitish: 09911006015

Rishipal: 09350714001

Oxygen cylinders available, contact - 9311188123

Avinash Dubay, oxy cylinder of 10.2 litres available- 9818228630

Kuber Surgicals, Contact 9911929694

https://twitter.com/dimagikida/status/1384006325235982343?s=08

Oxygen Concentrator Available- 9953736646

Want to check availability of Remdesivir injections?

Remdesivir, an injectable drug used for COVID-19 treatment, has been flying off the shelves in many states alongside the rocketing coronavirus cases and amid reports of shortage of the antiviral drug.

Crowdsourced list for Remdesivir -

https://twitter.com/ShivangiS97/status/1382913543087869952?s=19

Remdesivir injection available at 2000/- at AARK Pharmaceutical.

*Address:-*S -14 , First Floor, Uphar Cinema Complex Market, Green Park Ext, New Delhi - 110016

*Required Documents:-*

Current Positive Corona Report of a patient..

Prescribed by the doctor..

Current date Prescription of a doctor on letter head with signature and stamp..

Aadhar card of patient..

*Contact Number:-* 011-40167190, 011-40566902, 011-41017774, 8800300119, 9310155904, 9310155905

How and where plasma can be donated to users:

Some platforms also connect doctors to plasma donors and those in need of plasma.

You can find consolidated resources for plasma at - covidplasma.online/

https://dhoondh.com

http://needplasma.in/

Plasma resources (Donate + request)

- https://twitter.com/imasmit/status/1381614510943862786

- https://www.facebook.com/kamlaarorablessings/

- https://twitter.com/parth_bharatiya/status/1284153091139362818

- https://www.instagram.com/plasmadonors.delhi/