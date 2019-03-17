Lok Sabha elections: DMK releases list of candidates, Kanimozhi to contest from Tuticorin

Chennai, Mar 17: DMK Sunday announced former union ministers Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and T R Baalu and its Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi among its candidates for the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies it is contesting in Tamil Nadu.

Releasing the list of candidates, which included 13 new faces, party president M K Stalin Sunday said Maran will contest from Central Chennai, A Raja from Nilgiris (SC) and T R Baalu from Sriperumbudur constituencies.

His sister and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi will try her luck from Tuticorin constituency in southern Tamil Nadu.

Former Union Minister of State, S Jagathrakshakan is fielded from Arakkonam. Kanimozhi's Rajya Sabha terms ends in July this year. DMK has alloted 19 other seats in the state to its allies.

