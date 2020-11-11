West Bengal: Five members of same family found dead at their residence; investigation continues

Local train services resume in West Bengal after over 7 months

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Nov 11: Suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on Wednesday after more than seven months, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil and passengers largely adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

The local train services under the jurisdiction of the Eastern and the South Eastern Railways resumed early in the morning. They were suspended in March following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The EMU trains were not choc-a-bloc as was the usual scene during pre-COVID times but the passenger footfall is expected to increase gradually, as the inexpensive public transport is preferred by many people living in the suburbs.

The railway authorities have requested the passengers to conform to the COVID-19 protocol and made the wearing of masks mandatory for entering stations or trains.

The Eastern Railway is operating 413 suburban trains in Sealdah division and 202 in Howrah division from Wednesday, an official said. To avoid overcrowding of trains, 148 of 177 time- tabled services are being run during peak hours, he said.

The South Eastern Railway is running 81 daily services from Wednesday, with 40 EMU locals in the up direction and 41 in the down direction, a spokesperson of the railway zone said.